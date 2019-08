Also available on the NBC app

Go inside the studio for the recording of The Good Place: The Podcast! Writer Jen Statsky and actress Jameela Jamil shoot the shirt with host Marc Evan Jackson about Mike Schur’s writers’ room, Chidi’s American accent and more behind-the-scenes stories.

Available until 09/30/19

Appearing: Kristen Bell Ted Danson William Harper Jameela Jamil Manny Jacinto D Carden