In this episode, host Marc Evan Jackson shoots the shirt with Manny Jacinto and Joe Mande. They talk about Manny’s crazy audition, the Bortles obsession, how Manny’s life informs "Jason," and a fork-ton more. Subscribe now wherever you find podcasts.

Appearing: Kristen Bell Ted Danson William Harper Jameela Jamil Manny Jacinto D’Arcy Carden