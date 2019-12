Also available on the NBC app

This special bonus episode is from The Good Place panel at the 2018 Comic-Con International in San Diego on Saturday, July 21. On the panel are Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and Executive Producers Michael Schur, Morgan Sackett, and Drew Goddard. It was a great forking conversation. Enjoy.

