Michael Gives Eleanor and Chidi a Going-Away Present

Tags: good place, kristen bell, ted danson, william jackson harper, eleanor shellstrop, michael, chidi anagonye, season 3, watch good place video, chidi going away, michael going away present, the good place eleanor and chidi, eleanor and chidi love, season finale
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.