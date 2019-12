Also available on the NBC app

Michael (Ted Danson) gives a pep talk to Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Janet (D'Arcy Carden), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto), while Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) pumps up his demons for the battle ahead. Oh, and SHUT UP, GLENN!

Appearing: Kristen Bell Ted Danson William Harper Jameela Jamil Manny Jacinto D Carden