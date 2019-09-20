The Good Place
Marc Evan Jackson Goes Behind the Scenes of The Good Place

CLIP09/20/19
Marc Evan Jackson (Shawn) chats with costume designer Kirston Leigh Mann about the unique style of The Good Place.

Appearing:Kristen BellTed DansonWilliam HarperJameela JamilManny JacintoD Carden
Clips (99)

The Good Place - Every Forkin' Season
CLIP 09/21/19
What Is a Niednagel? Kristen Bell and More Have Details
CLIP 09/20/19
Mike Schur Explains How The Good Place Was Created
CLIP 09/20/19
The Selection, Part 6: The Solution
CLIP 09/13/19
The Selection, Part 5: The Talk
CLIP 09/13/19
The Selection, Part 4: The Storm Out
CLIP 09/13/19
The Selection, Part 3: The Takeout Order
CLIP 09/13/19
The Selection, Part 2: The Candidates
CLIP 09/13/19
The Selection, Part 1: The Mission
CLIP 09/13/19
Shawn and the Demons Are on a Mission - The Good Place (Promo)
CLIP 09/13/19
First Look: The Good Place
CLIP 09/06/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Fan Q&A
CLIP 07/21/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Chico the Dog's Theme Song
CLIP 07/21/19
Comic-Con 2019 Panel: Ted Might Spoil the Series Finale
CLIP 07/21/19
Season 3 Bloopers
CLIP 07/20/19
Extended Episodes Streaming Now
CLIP 06/14/19
All of Tahani's Humblebrags
CLIP 05/17/19
Back for Season 4!
CLIP 04/22/19
Tahani and Jason Get to Know Each Other
CLIP 04/20/19
The Good Place Won a Peabody
CLIP 04/18/19
Big Shawn: The Naughty B!$H%
CLIP 03/15/19
Our Favorite Ride-or-Die Couple
CLIP 02/28/19
Eleanor and Chidi: A Love Story
CLIP 02/14/19
Janet Explains The Good Place: The Podcast
CLIP 02/01/19
The Gang Calls Bullshirt When Chidi's Ex Arrives
CLIP 01/28/19
Michael Gives Eleanor and Chidi a Going-Away Present
CLIP 01/24/19
A Day in the Life on Set
CLIP 01/24/19
Chidi's Mind Is Blown by the Time-Knife
CLIP 01/21/19
Michael Knows Why the Point System Is Broken
CLIP 01/17/19
Eleanor and Chidi Go on a Hot Date
CLIP 01/14/19
Janet's Finest Moments
CLIP 01/11/19
Stuck Inside the Mailroom with the Good Place Blues
CLIP 01/10/19
Janet Alone in Her Void Will Blow Your Forkin' Mind
CLIP 01/04/19
Mother Forkin' Morals with Dr. Todd May - Part 4: Deontology
CLIP 01/03/19
Mother Forkin' Morals with Dr. Todd May - Part 3: Psychological Egoism
CLIP 12/28/18
Mother Forkin' Morals with Dr. Todd May - Part 2: Utilitarianism
CLIP 12/18/18
"Janet(s)," Oh My!: Behind the Scenes with D'Arcy Carden
CLIP 12/11/18
Mother Forkin' Morals with Dr. Todd May - Part 1: Existentialism
CLIP 12/11/18
How Afterlife Points are Assigned
CLIP 12/10/18
Chidi Helps Eleanor Remember Who She Is
CLIP 12/06/18
All the Feel-Good Moments
CLIP 11/21/18
Michael and Janet Meet Doug Forcett
CLIP 11/19/18
Janet Kicks Some Demon Butt
CLIP 11/15/18
The Moment Chidi Fell for Eleanor
CLIP 11/12/18
The Moment Eleanor Fell for Chidi
CLIP 11/08/18
Tahani and Kamilah Finally Make Up
CLIP 11/05/18
The Mother Eleanor Never Had
CLIP 11/01/18
All of Eleanor's Realizations
CLIP 11/01/18
How-To: Jason and Pillboi's Secret Jacksonville Handshake
CLIP 10/30/18
Donkey Doug Saves Jason
CLIP 10/29/18
All the Forking Fake Swears
CLIP 10/26/18
Chidi Breaks Up with Simone
CLIP 10/25/18
Chidi Goes Insane and Eats Peeps Chili
CLIP 10/22/18
Jeremy Bearimy: How Time Works in the Afterlife
CLIP 10/18/18
Janet and Michael Watch the Humans
CLIP 10/15/18
Jason: Your Sweetest, Dumbest Friend
CLIP 10/12/18
Eleanor’s Angry the Study Is Ending
CLIP 10/11/18
The Judge Catches Michael and Janet
CLIP 10/08/18
Michael and Trevor Square Off
CLIP 10/04/18
Maximum Derek: The Best of Derek
CLIP 10/03/18
Chidi’s Near-Death Thesis Idea
CLIP 10/01/18
The Good Place Podcast: Season 3 Premiere with Jameela Jamil & Jen Statsky
CLIP 09/29/18
Michael Returns from Earth
CLIP 09/27/18
Ted Danson's Unofficial Nominations
CLIP 09/05/18
The Good Place Comic-Con Panel 2018 (Clips)
CLIP 07/22/18
Season 2 Gag Reel
CLIP 07/21/18
Hi There! I'm Janet. (Digital Exclusive)
CLIP 07/13/18
The Good Place Podcast: Lin-Manuel Miranda
CLIP 07/02/18
Forms of Torture
CLIP 06/21/18
When You're a Chidi
CLIP 05/21/18
Chidi Finally Does It
CLIP 02/01/18
Critics Forking Love Us
CLIP 01/30/18
Jason and Tahani Are Tested
CLIP 01/29/18
An All-Knowing Burrito?
CLIP 01/25/18
Chet vs. Chidi
CLIP 01/22/18
The Museum of Human Misery
CLIP 01/18/18
A Portal to the Judge
CLIP 01/15/18
Honorary Human
CLIP 01/11/18
Michael Roasts Eleanor and Gang
CLIP 01/08/18
Did Michael Dupe Them Again?
CLIP 01/04/18
Season 1 Gag Reel
CLIP 11/30/17
Eleanor Shows Chidi the Sex Tape
CLIP 11/02/17
How Michael Stole Janet from the Good Place
CLIP 10/26/17
Michael, What Did You Do!?
CLIP 10/19/17
Michael's Midlife Crisis
CLIP 10/12/17
A Ticket to the Real Good Place
CLIP 10/05/17
Eleanor has it Bad for Chidi
CLIP 10/02/17
Tahani's Drunken Speech
CLIP 09/20/17
You Deserve It
CLIP 09/14/17
Eleanor's Epiphany
CLIP 01/19/17
Welcome to The Medium Place
CLIP 01/19/17
Janet Loves Jason
CLIP 01/12/17
Janet and Jason Get Married!
CLIP 01/05/17
This Demon's a Dirtbag
CLIP 11/03/16
Say Hello to Real Eleanor
CLIP 10/27/16
Chidi Kills Janet!
CLIP 10/20/16
Is He onto Her?
CLIP 10/13/16
Unwanted Houseguests
CLIP 10/06/16
Episodes (1)

S3 E99 | 07/22/19
The Good Place Comic-Con 2019 Full Panel
