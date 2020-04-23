Eleanor (Kristen Bell) may have seen this Lonely Gal Margarita Mix for One commercial during her time on Earth. But wait, whose voice is that??
Appearing:Kristen BellTed DansonWilliam Jackson HarperJameela JamilManny Jacinto
Tags: lonely gal, the good place, commercial, the good place bloopers, The Good Place ending, the good place finale, jeremy bearimy, The Good Place season 4, chidi and eleanor, eleanor and chidi, good place ending, the good place janet, janet the good place, jason mendoza
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.