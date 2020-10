Also available on the nbc app

The day Eleanor (Kristen Bell) died, she picked up some of these Buzzer Beater Shrimp. Luckily, she perished before actually eating them, or else the shrimp may have killed her! We get it, though - that voice (D'Arcy Carden) could sell anything!

Appearing: Kristen Bell Ted Danson William Jackson Harper Jameela Jamil Manny Jacinto