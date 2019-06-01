"Green Book" Wins Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - 2019 Globes

Director Peter Farrelly of "Green Book" accepts the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Available until 01/06/20
Appearing:Sandra OhAndy Samberg
Tags: golden globe awards, golden globes, 2019 golden globes, 76th annual golden globe awards, best motion picture musical or comedy, best comedy, best musical, green book, peter farrelly, green book best motion picture, don shirley, tony vallelonga
S2019 E14 minHighlightLive Events and SpecialsPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.