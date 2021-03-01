Main Content

The Golden Globe Awards
Catherine O'Hara: Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy - Golden Globes

02/28/21
Catherine O'Hara wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Schitt's Creek at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

