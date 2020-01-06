Brian Cox accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Appearing:Ricky Gervais
Tags: Brian Cox, best tv actor drama golden globes, 2020 golden globes, acceptance speech golden globes, Golden Globe Awards, watch golden globes, 2020, Ricky Gervais, golden globes host, ricky gervais host, ricky gervais golden globes, golden globes nbc, nbc, awards season
S2020 E12 minHighlightLive Events and SpecialsPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.