America Ferrera's Best Actress Speech - 2007 Golden Globe Awards

Watch America Ferrera's 2007 Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
Appearing:Ricky Gervais
S77 E12 minWeb ExclusiveLive Events and SpecialsPrimetime
