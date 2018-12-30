A Standing O for Oprah (2018)

The recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. deMille Award, Oprah Winfrey gave a monumental acceptance speech that called for unity and equality and brought the crowd to their feet.
Appearing:Seth Meyers
S75 E12 minWeb ExclusiveLive Events and SpecialsPrimetime
