Main Content

The Face
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E302/19/13

Model Warfare
Also available on the nbc app

Team Naomi begins to implode as two of her aspiring models wage all-out war on each other. Naomi struggles to bring them together in time for a lingerie shoot for Cosabella.

Available until 01/01/23
Appearing:Nigel BarkerNaomi CampbellKarolina KurkovaCoco Rocha
Tags: The Face, the face competition show, the face oxygen, nigel barker, Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova, Coco Rocha, Ulta Beauty, supermodel coaches, modeling competition, cosabella, model warfare, season 1 episode 3
S1 E344 minTV-PGFull EpisodeReality and Game ShowPrimetime
  • Season 1
  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.