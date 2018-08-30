The Equalizer
S1 E1702/05/86

Torn
McCall must choose between settling an old debt with a man from his past and helping a young girl protect her mother. Melissa Joan Hart and Saul Rubinek guest star.

Appearing:Edward WoodwardKeith SzarabajkaRobert LansingMark MargolisWilliam Zabka
Tags: equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, spy, secret agent, new york city, melissa joan hart, melissa hart, saul rubinek, charles knox robinson, charles robinson, caitlin clarke, action, crime, drama, mystery, thriller
S1 E1749 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
