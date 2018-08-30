The Equalizer
S2 E1012/10/86

The Cup
After Kostmayer's brother, Father Nick, learns of an assassination attempt while hearing a confession, the KGB targets him, so he turns to McCall for help.

Appearing:Edward WoodwardKeith SzarabajkaRobert LansingMark MargolisWilliam Zabka
Tags: equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, spy, secret agent, new york city, keith szarabajka, mickey kostmayer, dennis christopher, caris corfman, jaroslav stremien, eivind harum
S2 E1048 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
S2 E1 | 10/08/86
Prelude
S2 E2 | 10/15/86
Nocturne
S2 E3 | 10/22/86
A Community of Civilized Men
S2 E4 | 10/29/86
Joyride
S2 E5 | 11/05/86
Shades of Darkness
S2 E6 | 11/12/86
Nightscape
S2 E7 | 11/19/86
Counterfire
S2 E8 | 11/26/86
The Line
S2 E9 | 12/03/86
Tip on a Sure Thing
S2 E10 | 12/10/86
The Cup
S2 E11 | 12/17/86
Heartstrings
S2 E12 | 01/07/87
High Performance
S2 E13 | 01/14/87
Beyond Control
S2 E14 | 01/21/87
Carnal Persuasion
S2 E15 | 02/04/87
Memories of Manon - Part 1
S2 E16 | 02/11/87
Memories of Manon - Part 2
S2 E17 | 02/18/87
Solo
S2 E18 | 02/25/87
A Place to Stay
S2 E19 | 05/06/87
Coal Black Soul
S2 E20 | 05/13/87
First Light
S2 E21 | 05/20/87
Hand and Glove
S2 E22 | 05/27/87
Re-Entry
