The Child Broker

A teenage girl hires McCall after her boyfriend becomes involved with a group of boys who all steal for a criminal who has convinced the boys he is their family. Jerry O'Connell and Sam Rockwell guest star.
Tags: equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, spy, secret agent, new york city, richard jordan, christopher collet, mary-joan negro, thomas g waites, frances ruffelle, lycia naff, jerry o'connell, sam rockwell, frank whaley, max casella
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.