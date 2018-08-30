The Equalizer
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

S4 E2208/24/89

Suicide Squad
Details
Also available on the NBC app

A teen calls McCall for help when her brother is lured into drug dealing after being cut from the school football team. Ving Rhames guest stars.

Appearing:Edward WoodwardKeith SzarabajkaRobert LansingMark MargolisWilliam Zabka
Tags: equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, spy, secret agent, new york city, keith szarabajka, mickey kostmayer, ving rhames, adam coleman howard, robert swan, david harris, joe morton, alyson kirk, regina baff, leo burmester
S4 E2247 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4

Episodes (22)

S4 E1 | 10/26/88
The Last Campaign
S4 E2 | 11/02/88
Sea of Fire
S4 E3 | 11/09/88
Riding the Elephant
S4 E4 | 11/16/88
Eighteen with a Bullet
S4 E5 | 12/07/88
The Day of the Covenant
S4 E6 | 12/14/88
Splinters
S4 E7 | 01/11/89
Making of a Martyr
S4 E8 | 01/18/89
The Sins of Our Fathers
S4 E9 | 02/01/89
The Visitation
S4 E10 | 02/15/89
Past Imperfect
S4 E11 | 03/01/89
Trial by Ordeal
S4 E12 | 03/08/89
Silent Fury
S4 E13 | 03/30/89
Lullaby of Darkness
S4 E14 | 04/06/89
Zebra 17
S4 E15 | 04/13/89
Starfire
S4 E16 | 04/20/89
Time Present, Time Past
S4 E17 | 04/27/89
Prisoners of Conscience
S4 E18 | 05/04/89
The Caper
S4 E19 | 05/11/89
Heart of Justice
S4 E20 | 06/11/89
Race Traitors
S4 E21 | 08/10/89
Endgame
S4 E22 | 08/24/89
Suicide Squad
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.