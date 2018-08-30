Disillusioned after years as a secret government agent, Robert McCall resigns from his job and places an ad in the paper offering to help people in need with nowhere else to turn.
Tags: Equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, Spy, Secret Agent, new york city, steve williams, lt burnett, robert lansing, Control, William Zabka, scott mccall, ken page, karen carlson, jack davidson, dorothy holland, patricia kalember, .
