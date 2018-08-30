The Equalizer
S3 E1903/23/88

Last Call
Kostmayer calls McCall for help when he is held hostage along with other bar patrons by a wanted man on the run from a hired assassin.

Appearing:Edward WoodwardKeith SzarabajkaRobert LansingMark MargolisWilliam Zabka
Tags: equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, spy, secret agent, new york city, keith szarabajka, mickey kostmayer, joe maruzzo, michael cerveris, maureen anderman, kathleen doyle, david schramm, james rebhorn, colleen fitzpatrick
S3 E1947 minTV-GFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
