McCall helps two sisters who must face a tragic truth about their shared past after one of them is framed for murder when her paintball gun is tampered with by someone bent on revenge. Amy Morton guest stars.
Tags: equalizer, edward woodward, robert mccall, private detective, spy, secret agent, new york city, keith szarabajka, mickey kostmayer, elizabeth berridge, amy morton, chad redding, al sheppard, lewis van bergen, josef sommer, mark margolis, martin shakar
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.