Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) says goodbye to Hannah (Sophia Gennusa) before telling Keaton (Morris Chestnut) she's ready to end this.

Appearing:Jennifer CarpenterMorris ChestnutRaza JaffreyKelli Garner
Tags: the enemy within, 112, season 1 episode 12, enemy within season 1, sequestered, will keaton, morris chestnut, erica shepherd, jennifer carpenter, jacquelyn pettigrew, cassandra freeman, kelli garner, raza jaffrey, daniel zain, shepherd and hannah, sophia gennusa
A New Enemy Emerges
CLIP 05/22/19
Shepherd Comes Clean with Keaton
CLIP 05/20/19
Shepherd Prepares for War
CLIP 05/15/19
Shepherd Realizes Bell's Secret
CLIP 05/13/19
At Any Cost
CLIP 05/08/19
Shepherd Gets the Truth from Visser
CLIP 05/06/19
Keaton Listens to Laine's Last Moments
CLIP 05/01/19
Shepherd's Got Skills
CLIP 04/29/19
Will It All Be Worth It?
CLIP 04/24/19
Keaton and Shepherd Spy on the CIA Together
CLIP 04/22/19
Keaton Learns of Laine's Murder
CLIP 04/17/19
Shepherd Gives Hannah a Warning
CLIP 04/15/19
What Lines Are Shepherd and Keaton Ready to Cross?
CLIP 04/10/19
Keaton and Bragg Stand by Pettigrew's Side
CLIP 04/08/19
Shepherd Works Her Magic
CLIP 04/03/19
Keaton Rewards Shepherd
CLIP 04/01/19
Even Shepherd Has Her Weaknesses
CLIP 03/27/19
The Team Swarms to Take Down Cruz
CLIP 03/25/19
What Happened to Shepherd's Husband?
CLIP 03/20/19
Shepherd and Cruz Face Off
CLIP 03/18/19
Anna Manipulates Keaton
CLIP 03/13/19
Shepherd Apologizes to Hannah
CLIP 03/11/19
Shepherd Reunites with Hannah
CLIP 03/06/19
Trust No One
CLIP 03/04/19
FBI vs. CIA - Morris Chestnut Breaks It Down
CLIP 03/01/19
Keaton Makes Shepherd an Offer
CLIP 02/27/19
Shepherd Finds Her Way to Hannah
CLIP 02/25/19
First Look: The Enemy Within
CLIP 02/11/19
S1 E13 | 05/20/19
Sierra Maestra
S1 E12 | 05/13/19
Sequestered
S1 E11 | 05/06/19
The Embassy
S1 E10 | 04/29/19
Chigorin
S1 E9 | 04/22/19
Homecoming
S1 E8 | 04/15/19
An Offer
S1 E7 | 04/08/19
Decoded
S1 E6 | 04/01/19
Eye of Horus
S1 E5 | 03/25/19
Havana
S1 E4 | 03/18/19
Confessions
S1 E3 | 03/11/19
The Ambassador's Wife
S1 E2 | 03/04/19
Black Bear
S1 E1 | 02/25/19
Pilot
