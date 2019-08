Also available on the NBC app

Once Shepherd convinces Keaton that Anna Cruz is a mole inside the FBI working for Tal, Keaton decides to keep his enemies close. With a fox in their henhouse, Keaton and the team spy on one of their own, hoping Cruz will lead them to Tal.

Available until 09/23/19

Appearing: Jennifer Carpenter Morris Chestnut Raza Jaffrey Kelli Garner