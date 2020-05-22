The Crow
S1 E1904/28/99

The Road Not Taken
Guilt-stricken, Talon has been wandering the streets of Port Columbia when her spirit crow leads her to a distraught mother whose infant daughter has just been kidnapped.

S1 E1 | 09/23/98
The Soul Can't Rest
S1 E2 | 09/30/98
Souled Out
S1 E3 | 10/14/98
Get a Life
S1 E4 | 10/21/98
Like It's 1999
S1 E5 | 10/23/98
Voices
S1 E6 | 10/28/98
Solitude's Revenge
S1 E7 | 11/04/98
Double Take
S1 E8 | 11/11/98
Give Me Death
S1 E9 | 11/18/98
Before I Wake
S1 E10 | 12/16/98
Death Wish
S1 E11 | 01/13/99
Through a Dark Circle
S1 E12 | 01/20/99
Disclosure
S1 E13 | 02/03/99
The People vs. Eric Draven
S1 E14 | 02/10/99
It's a Wonderful Death
S1 E15 | 02/17/99
Birds of a Feather
S1 E16 | 02/24/99
Never Say Die
S1 E17 | 04/14/99
Lazarus Rising
S1 E18 | 04/21/99
Closing Time
S1 E19 | 04/28/99
The Road Not Taken
S1 E20 | 05/05/99
Brother's Keeper
S1 E21 | 05/13/99
Dead to Right
S1 E22 | 05/20/99
Gathering Storm
