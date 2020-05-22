PREMIERE
Draven is furious when he discovers that a young woman has assumed Shelly's identity. He tracks her down but soon realizes she has a very good reason.
Tags: The Crow, the crow tv show, the crow stairway to heaven, mark dacascos, marc gomes, sabine karsenti, katie stuart, lynda boyd, eric draven, detective albrecht, shelly webster, supernatural, fantasy, double take
S1 E744 minFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
