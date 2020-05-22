Shea's abusive mobster husband turns up and Draven tries to help her, but in doing so exposes himself to the Police Internal Affairs Department that is already investigating Albrecht.
Appearing:
Tags: The Crow, the crow tv show, the crow stairway to heaven, mark dacascos, marc gomes, sabine karsenti, katie stuart, lynda boyd, eric draven, detective albrecht, shelly webster, supernatural, fantasy, Disclosure
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.