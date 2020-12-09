Main Content

The Croods: A New Age
NOW AVAILABLE ON DEMAND

The Croods: A New Age - Girlfriends ADR

CLIP12/09/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

The world’s first girlfriends. Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran star in The Croods: A New Age, on demand December 18.

Available until 02/01/21
Appearing:Clark Duke
Tags: croods, the croods, croods a new age, a new age, the croods 2, croods 2, croods movie, croods sequel, croods trailer, dreamworks, nicolas cage, Emma Stone, ryan reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, leslie mann, kelly marie tran
S2020 E01 minTV-PGSneak PeekFamily and KidsPrimetime

Clips

The Croods: A New Age - Girlfriends ADR
CLIP 12/09/20
“Feel the Thunder” Clip & Lyric Video
CLIP 12/09/20
The 12 Days of Croodsmas
CLIP 12/09/20
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE | Official Trailer
CLIP 11/21/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.