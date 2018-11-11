The Champion Within
S3 E611/10/18

Healthy Competition
Details
Gary Smith combats Parkinson's with golf; the rivalry of U.S. and Canadian women's hockey, which came down to a penalty shot at the 2018 Olympics; Washington, D.C., hockey family the Weismans.

