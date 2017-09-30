An English Premier League soccer team helps improve the lives of youth in Harlem; a young boy with autism excels on the golf course. Lauren Thompson hosts.
Appearing:Lauren Thompson
Tags: nbc the champion within, nbc litton, nbc saturday morning, lauren thompson the champion within, lauren thompson host, watch the champion within episode, watch champion within video, season 2 episode 1, go the distance, premier league soccer, harlem soccer
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.