American snowboarders and skiers reach new heights with stories from the slopes; Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn discusses her rise to become the best in her sport. Lauren Thompson hosts.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:Lauren Thompson
Tags: nbc the more you know, nbc the champion within, watch the more you know video, watch champion within episode, watch champion within video, lauren thompson host, lauren thompson champion within, season 2 episode 10, flight club, lindsey vonn
S2 E1020 minTV-GFull EpisodeFamily and KidsDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.