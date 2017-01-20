Also available on the NBC app

While Liz has a revealing conversation with her British counterpart, Red loses out on a deal and makes a disturbing discovery.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Ryan Eggold Mozhan Marnò Amir Arison

S4 E11 3 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television