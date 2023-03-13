Main Content

S10 E303/12/23

The Four Guns

An assassination attempt on Sen. Panabaker leads the Task Force to a group of renowned pickpockets. Red sends a dangerous gift to an old friend in custody.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Available until 04/18/23
Go to show page
Tags: the blacklist, nbc the blacklist, blacklist final season, james spader, Raymond Reddington, red reddington, Diego Klattenhoff, donald ressler, Harry Lennix, Harold Cooper, hisham tawfiq, dembe zuma, anya banerjee, siya malik, season 10 episode 3
  • Season 10

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.