Also available on the nbc app

Liz watched Red murder her mother, and now nothing else matters except revenge. The Blacklist returns Friday, January 22 at 8/7c on NBC.

Available until 01/23/21

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò