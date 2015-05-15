RunLizzyRun

Also available on the NBC app

When Liz stands up to Connolly's threat to destroy everyone on the task force, Cooper urges her to do the only thing she can do...

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Ryan Eggold Mozhan Marno Amir Arison

S2 E22 3 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television