Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with her mother, Katarina Rostova.
Available until 11/14/21
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
