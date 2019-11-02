Ressler Gives Red a Taste of His Own Medicine

Also available on the NBC app

After Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) steal custody of Devane (Jefferson Mays), Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) gives Red a taste of his own medicine.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò