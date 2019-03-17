Red's Last Meal

Tags: the blacklist, 611, bastien moreau, red reddington, raymond reddington, james spader, elizabeth keen, liz keen, megan boone, dembe, hisham tawfiq, red and dembe, red and liz, execution, last words, death penalty, last meal
