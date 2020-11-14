Red (James Spader) has had no shortage of adventure in his life, but his unspoken connection with a special cat in China is one for the books.
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, nbc the blacklist, watch blacklist preview, blacklist season 8 preview, james spader, Raymond Reddington, reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Liz Keen, hisham tawfiq, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, amir arison, laila robins, katarina rostova
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.