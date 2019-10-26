Red Tells Cooper He's Not Living a Lie

Also available on the NBC app

While flying back home, Cooper (Harry Lennix) asks Red (James Spader) how he lives a lie, and Red makes it clear he's a far more interesting Red Reddington than the original ever was.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò