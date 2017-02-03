Tags: the blacklist, nbc blacklist, the blacklist natalie luca, season 4 episode 12, red senses death's spectre, james spader raymond reddington, james spader the blacklist, watch blacklist video, ryan eggold tom keen, ryan eggold blacklist, hishham tawfiq dembe
S4 E124 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.