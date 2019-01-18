Red Remembers a Past Sexual Escapade

Also available on the NBC app

Red (James Spader) apologizes to Baldomero (Jacinto Taras Riddick) for sleeping with his mother, but the war between the two is far from over.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Ryan Eggold Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò