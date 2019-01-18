Red Remembers a Past Sexual Escapade

Tags: the blacklist, the pawnbrokers, prison, red reddington, raymond reddington, james spader, baldomero, jacinto taras riddick, vontae jones, coy stewart, vega, javier molina, red time story, sex, mother, past
