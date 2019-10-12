Red (James Spader) settles up with Campbell (Natalie Paul) and warns Liz (Megan Boone) that her actions are the reason Dom (Brian Dennehy) is fighting for his life.
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, nbc, 702, james spader, Raymond Reddington, red reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Harry Lennix, Diego Klattenhoff, hisham tawfiq, amir arison, dembe, cooper, ressler, laila robins, katarina rostova, dom, Brian Dennehy, frankie campbell, Natalie Paul
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.