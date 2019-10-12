Also available on the NBC app

Red (James Spader) settles up with Campbell (Natalie Paul) and warns Liz (Megan Boone) that her actions are the reason Dom (Brian Dennehy) is fighting for his life.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò