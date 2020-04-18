Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) informs Red (James Spader) that Liz (Megan Boone) knows he isn't the real Ilya Koslov.
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, nbc blacklist, watch blacklist preview, blacklist season 7, james spader, Raymond Reddington, red reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, hisham tawfiq, dembe, Diego Klattenhoff, ressler, Harry Lennix, cooper, amir arison, aram
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.