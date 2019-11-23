Also available on the NBC app

Red (James Spader) is running out of time to save The Stranger (Brett Cullen) from Katarina (Laila Robins), and Glen (Clark Middleton) needs to get in step.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò