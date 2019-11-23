Red (James Spader) is running out of time to save The Stranger (Brett Cullen) from Katarina (Laila Robins), and Glen (Clark Middleton) needs to get in step.
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, nbc blacklist, watch blacklist preview, blacklist season 7, james spader, Raymond Reddington, red reddington, laila robins, katarina rostova, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, hisham tawfiq, dembe, blacklist task force, Brett Cullen, clark middleton
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.