A career in show business is far too ugly for a man like Red Reddington (James Spader).
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixRyan EggoldHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, season 6 episode 2, james spader, red reddington, Raymond Reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, amir arison, hisham tawfiq, mozhan marno, fiona dourif, task force, season premiere, Part 2, part ii
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.