Red in the Red on Red Soil

While the task force pursues a polygamous cult leader who has weaponized his brood, Red teams up with his DMV buddy Glen to seek The Fulcrum in St. Petersburg.
Appearing:James SpaderMegan Boone
S2 E123 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television
