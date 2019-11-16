Also available on the NBC app

Morozov (Daniyar) takes Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) to Sutherland (Cillian O'Sullivan), and they learn what Katarina (Laila Robins) is really after.

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò