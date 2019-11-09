Tags: the blacklist, nbc blacklist, james spader, Raymond Reddington, red reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Harry Lennix, Harold Cooper, hisham tawfiq, dembe, elizabeth bogush, blacklist task force, blacklist james spader, park, laura sohn, campbell, Natalie Paul
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.