Liz and the Task Force take on a cold case that may have some new victims. Meanwhile, Red tries to help a friend of Dembe who is in danger.
Available until 11/14/20
Appearing:James SpaderMegan BooneDiego KlattenhoffHarry LennixHisham Tawfiq Amir ArisonMozhan Marnò
Tags: the blacklist, season 7 episode 16, james spader, red reddington, Raymond Reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, amir arison, hisham tawfiq, task force, ressler, cooper, aram, dembe, the blacklist nbc, laura sohn
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.