Next: Will Katarina Target Liz and Agnes Next?

Also available on the NBC app

Katarina Rostova is going after the people Red cares about, and Liz worries that includes her and Agnes. Watch an all-new episode of The Blacklist, Friday, December 6 at 8/7c on NBC.

Available until 12/07/19

Appearing: James Spader Megan Boone Diego Klattenhoff Harry Lennix Hisham Tawfiq Amir Arison Mozhan Marnò